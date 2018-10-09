WHITE HALL, Md. — Police say a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV as he ran to catch the school bus in Maryland.

State police said in a statement that Kyle Lynam was hit by a Chevy Tahoe in the White Hall area of Harford County on Tuesday morning.

Police say Lynam was running south on the northbound shoulder, trying to catch a school bus when he was hit. Police say the bus had its yellow lights activated, but it hadn’t yet deployed a stop sign with red flashing lights that signals that traffic in both directions should stop.

Lynam was taken to a hospital where police say he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Tahoe isn’t facing charges.

Police say their investigation into the crash is continuing.

