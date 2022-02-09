Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said officers went into the school and cleared the building to ensure there were no threats, news outlets reported. Police didn’t have details yet on a motive.
“We’re going to run out every lead,” Hyatt said. “We will make an arrest in this case. It’s just going to take some time.”
Police said Wednesday morning that the community could expect to see additional officers around the school as the investigation continued.
“Detectives have spent the overnight hours focused on this investigation as efforts continue to identify and arrest the individual or individuals responsible for Tuesday’s shooting,” police said in a news release.