Police: Teen stabbed in Maryland high school parking lot

COLUMBIA, Md. — An 18-year-old student was seriously injured when he was stabbed in a fight in a Maryland high school parking lot Thursday and a 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody, police said.
The school resource officer was on scene and rendered aid to the injured 18-year-old man in less than a minute, police said. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was in serious, but stable condition, police said.
The 17-year-old suspect fled the scene, but police announced Thursday night that he had been taken into custody and charges were pending.