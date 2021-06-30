Cummings was the mother of Midshipman Candidate Leonard Cummings III, a plebe, or incoming freshman, and football prospect, according to the Naval Academy. Induction for the incoming class began Tuesday, kicking off basic midshipman training called Plebe Summer.
Investigators believe that Cummings was struck by a stray bullet while she was on the hotel’s patio, said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson.
Two people were sitting in an SUV on a nearby street when shots rang out and Cummings was struck at least once, Jackson said at a news conference Wednesday.
Jackson discussed the case and FBI and ATF leaders joined him to announce a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Cummings’ death. Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $2,000 reward Tuesday.
“We’re going to do everything that we can, that’s humanly possible, to bring the killer into a court of law to account for this most horrific act as expeditiously as possible,” Jackson said at the news conference.
Crime victims all deserve justice, but Jackson said this case touched his heart.
“His family travels from Houston, Texas, in what should have been the highlight of their summer, to take their son to an induction ceremony, and then it ended the way it did,” he said.