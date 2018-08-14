FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A toddler has died after a fall from a balcony on the 24th floor of a Virginia apartment building.

Fairfax County police say they’re investigating the death of the child who fell from the balcony at the Skyline Towers Apartments in Falls Church on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesman Christopher Sharp said at a news conference that the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t release the child’s age, sex or name.

Sharp says investigators are conducting interviews to learn the circumstances that led up to the child’s fall.

He says it’s the same apartment building complex where a 3-year-old boy died after fall from an open bedroom window in May.

