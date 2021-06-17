Troopers found the man in a Chevrolet Tahoe with a female passenger in a Waynesboro parking lot. When troopers approached, the man drove off, hitting a trooper’s vehicle. Troopers pursued the Tahoe through Waynesboro into Augusta County and onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Tahoe eventually drove onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County, where the driver jumped out and the Tahoe went into a ditch.
Troopers engaged the man, who police said was armed, and shot him, police said. Troopers administered CPR until rescue crews arrived, but he died on the scene. His remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification.
Neither the state troopers nor the female passenger were injured. The troopers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and internal administrative investigation.