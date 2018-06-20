GERMANTOWN, Md. — Authorities say the remains of a teenager found in a Maryland park earlier this month are those of a homicide victim.

Montgomery County Police announced Tuesday that the remains may belong to a 15- to 17-year-old of Hispanic descent who died in February or March 2017. A department news release says the unidentified remains were found in a shallow grave in Seneca Creek Park near Germantown in early June.

The release says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the teen’s death a homicide. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

Police released photos of the victim’s personal effects Tuesday, including a turquoise rosary, in hopes that members of the public could help identify the victim.

