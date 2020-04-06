The children, ages 5 and 12, were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but their conditions weren’t known on Monday, officials said.
The sheriff’s office said Ricky Darnell Blake, 45, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a gun in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
An investigation into the shooting continues, the sheriff’s office said.
