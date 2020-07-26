The demonstrations were one of several held in Maryland’s largest city on Saturday, continuing weeks of nationwide unrest since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Protests also have emerged in cities in response to a showdown between protesters and U.S. agents at the federal courthouse in Portland.
Another demonstration on Saturday in Baltimore was organized by conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump. The event criticized tactics of protesters and demonstration organizers across the country.
