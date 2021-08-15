FRIES, Va. — A Virginia man was charged with more than a dozen counts this weekend following altercations with authorities that included shots being fired, Virginia State Police said on Sunday.

Brandon Alan Goad, 29, of Fries, was being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin without bond, according to records.

The situation began early Friday evening in a Fries convenience store parking lot, where a state trooper determined the suspect was intentionally running his vehicle into another vehicle that contained an adult woman and two children as part of a domestic situation, a police news release said.

The suspect left the scene, returned later to the store armed with a rifle and fled after brandishing it, according to police. A trooper then spotted Goad in adjoining Carroll County, but Goad left in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Troopers and Grayson County sheriff’s deputies found Goad at a home, but he drove away and fired at the deputies, police said. One deputy returned fire. No one was shot, the release said.

A vehicle matching Goad’s crashed minutes later, and state police took him into custody after a struggle. Goad was taken to the hospital for crash-related injuries.

Charges against Goad include assault against a family member, brandishing a firearm and traffic-related counts. Jail records contained no information about whether Goad has an attorney. Virginia State Police will investigate the deputy’s firearm discharge.