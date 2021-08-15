The situation began early Friday evening in a Fries convenience store parking lot, where a state trooper determined the suspect was intentionally running his vehicle into another vehicle that contained an adult woman and two children as part of a domestic situation, a police news release said.
The suspect left the scene, returned later to the store armed with a rifle and fled after brandishing it, according to police. A trooper then spotted Goad in adjoining Carroll County, but Goad left in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Troopers and Grayson County sheriff’s deputies found Goad at a home, but he drove away and fired at the deputies, police said. One deputy returned fire. No one was shot, the release said.
A vehicle matching Goad’s crashed minutes later, and state police took him into custody after a struggle. Goad was taken to the hospital for crash-related injuries.
Charges against Goad include assault against a family member, brandishing a firearm and traffic-related counts. Jail records contained no information about whether Goad has an attorney. Virginia State Police will investigate the deputy’s firearm discharge.