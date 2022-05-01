Police: Va. school bus driver accused of impaired driving

Placeholder while article actions load

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A school bus driver for a central Virginia school district was charged with driving under the influence following what police call a hit-and-run crash and a brief chase. Richmond police said it happened Friday afternoon, according to media outlets, when the driver of a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus struck a light pole, breaking it into two pieces, and drove off.

Witnesses also had called authorities to report the bus was driving recklessly, Chesterfield police Lt. F. Kevin Lee said. Officers located the bus and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t pull over and a brief pursuit occurred, Lee said. The driver was later found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, he added.

The bus earlier had dropped off two children in Richmond, according to police. Officers located those children, and one was sent to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the driver also was charged with several other counts, including having an open container; assault on law enforcement; and obstruction and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The driver is no longer a school division employee, Chesterfield County Public Schools said.

