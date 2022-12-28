Police: Vehicle found submerged in Virginia river, 2 dead
By Associated Press
December 28, 2022 at 12:56 p.m. EST
SCHUYLER, Va. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was found submerged in a river in Virginia on Tuesday, state police said.
Virginia State Police were alerted to the submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River in Nelson County, officials said in a news release. State and local search and recovery teams responded to a location near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow to help recover the vehicle, police said.