It appears a car traveling south on East Laburnum Avenue struck the woman, and the driver didn’t stop, according to Henrico County Police Division Lt. Matt Pecka. He said officers haven’t determined whether heavy fog late Thursday and Friday was a factor in the crash or the body’s delayed discovery.

The collision marked the 10th pedestrian fatality this year in Henrico County, which has surpassed every other Richmond-area locality in pedestrian deaths two years in a row, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

