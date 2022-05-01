Police: Virginia adult charged with murder in father's death

Placeholder while article actions load

LEESBURG, Va. — A young adult has been charged with murder and other counts after his father was found dead inside a northern Virginia home this weekend, police said on Sunday. Schuyler Lake, 21, of Leesburg, was charged with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud, Leesburg police announced in a news release.

Police said officers had been looking for Lake after the body of his father, Dean Lake, 57, had been found inside a Leesburg residence on Saturday morning.

The elder Lake’s death initially had been labeled by the Leesburg department as suspicious, with apparent trauma to his upper body. Police said late Saturday that they had taken his son into custody without incident.

Schuyler Lake was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, according to police. A email sent Sunday to a Leesburg police spokesperson asking whether the defendant has an attorney and about a future court date wasn’t immediately returned.

While the investigation into what happened continued, police said Sunday there were no other persons of interest at this time.

