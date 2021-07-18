As deputies were searching the area, one noticed a vehicle parked in bushes with two people inside, state police said.
A male passenger exited the vehicle and an altercation began, during which the teen stabbed the deputy and the deputy shot him, according to state police. A 13-year-old female in the vehicle was not hurt.
The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The teenagers were confirmed to be the juveniles who had been reported missing earlier in the day, news outlets reported. Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.