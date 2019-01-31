MANASSAS, Va. — Police say a Virginia man bit his dog and an off-duty FBI agent, leaving both with minor injuries.

Prince William County police tell news outlets an officer saw 31-year-old Cory Michael Phillips apparently intoxicated Tuesday and standing naked in a road.

A police statement says the officer used pepper spray when Phillips ignored commands. Police say the agent stopped to assist and a struggle ensued, during which Phillips bit the 51-year-old agent’s neck. Phillips was subdued. The officer sustained minor injuries.

Police say Phillips had smoked marijuana at his home that morning. Police say he squeezed and bit his dog and pushed a 60-year-old neighbor to the ground. She wasn’t hurt.

Phillips was released from a hospital and charged with offenses, including animal cruelty. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.