Police say he cut his wife and stabbed a man outside of the Chesapeake courthouse Monday. Spokesman Leo Kosinski says the victims’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. A complaint filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court shows Wood had been served a protective order earlier that day, though it’s not clear who he was ordered to stay away from.
The paper says online records show the Woods filed for divorce last year.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
