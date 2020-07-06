When scanned by a camera, police said, the QR code would direct people “to a New York based blog for white supremacists and Neo Nazis.” City officials removed them in January, but they reappeared in June, leading to Caskey being identified, police said.
“Let me be very clear, discriminatory acts such as this will be thoroughly investigated by the Norfolk Police Department, and those responsible will be held accountable,” Chief Larry D. Boone said.
Caskey, 33, faces a graffiti charge, WAVY-TV reported. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
