Police said a warrant for first-degree-murder has been issued for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia. Police said he is suspected of killing Marta Merina, 33, in Trappe, Maryland.
Trappe is located off U.S. 50 on the Eastern Shore between Easton and Cambridge.
Police said that Merina was found around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 24 outside her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe that Juarez knew Merina. They said Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck.