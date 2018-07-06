WASHINGTON — Virginia authorities say a teen has died in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

News outlets report Fairfax County Police responded Thursday night to a report of an apparent unintentional discharge of a firearm in Alexandria.

A Friday statement by the department says a preliminary investigation indicates the 16-year-old boy was handling the gun on a bed when it accidentally when off. He was shot in the upper body and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details about the gun and its owner have not been released. The release says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.