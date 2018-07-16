RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a 19-year-old Virginia man stole a police officer’s car and hit two other cars before crashing on a turnpike.

Chesterfield County police spokeswoman Liz Caroon tells news outlets that an officer responded to a McDonald’s on Monday for a reported vehicle theft. The male suspect jumped into the officer’s car upon arrival and took off, hitting a non-police vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect in the stolen car as he drove onto Midlothian Turnpike where he hit another non-police car. He eventually lost control and went into the median. He was subsequently arrested and taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.