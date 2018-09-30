CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

Chesterfield County police say Selena Galvan was walking down a roadway around 3:20 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said in a news release that Galvan was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.