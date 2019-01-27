EDINBURG, Va. — Virginia investigators are probing a stabbing death in a rural area near the West Virginia state line.

The Virginia State Police issued a news release saying Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call about the stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived they found 63-year-old Cynthia Dellinger of Edinburg suffering from multiple stab wounds. Authorities say she was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her wounds.

Police say 55-year-old David B. Knott of Edinburg was charged with second-degree murder.

He was being held without bond, and authorities didn’t make it clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.