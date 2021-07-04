BEDFORD, Va. — Police say a Virginia woman was fatally shot by a passenger in her vehicle as she was driving.

Authorities found Jessica Ryan Moore of Bedford had been shot when they were called to a road south of town around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman said in a news release.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, news outletsreported.

Police said an investigation led to a man who was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. They did not say what may have led to the shooting. The suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm and was being held without bond Sunday.

Police have said the gun was fired while children were in the vehicle and the car was in traffic not far from a crowd of people, according to TV station WDBJ.