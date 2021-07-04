She was taken to a hospital where she later died, news outletsreported.
Police said an investigation led to a man who was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. They did not say what may have led to the shooting. The suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm and was being held without bond Sunday.
Police have said the gun was fired while children were in the vehicle and the car was in traffic not far from a crowd of people, according to TV station WDBJ.