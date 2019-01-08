RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say a man has died in a workplace accident at a Richmond car dealership.

Henrico County police spokeswoman Lt. Lauren Hummel tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch that 24-year-old Jamison Paul Garrett died Monday in an accident at Bill Talley Automotive.

Hummel declined to provide details on the circumstances surrounding Garrett’s death as a county police investigation is ongoing. She says the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the death.

