State police are preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, according to the statement.
State officials came under intense criticism following a winter storm last week. Many motorists reported getting little assistance while they were stuck in gridlock on I-95, which according to officials began after a commercial vehicle jackknifed. With heavy, wet snow falling, more cars and trucks became disabled, further tying up traffic and preventing plowing. Traffic came to a standstill, leaving some travelers stranded for over 24 hours.