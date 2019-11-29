Research firm Edelman Intelligence estimates that 23 million Americans have had at least one holiday package stolen since 2014. Most were taken from porches while residents were at work.

People can avoid thefts by having packages delivered to their work. Amazon customers can have packages delivered to Amazon package hubs, which can include places like Whole Foods. Some people buy package lockers for their porches.

