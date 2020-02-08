The Capital newspaper reports that police said they would share any authorized fundraiser through their official social media channels if the families request that kind of support.

Detectives Scott Ballard and Ian Preece were wounded Wednesday while investigating a homicide.

Ballard has been with the department for 21 years, while Preece is a 13-year veteran of the department.

Joseph Willis, 22, of Pasadena, has been charged in the shootings of the detectives and in the killing of Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44.