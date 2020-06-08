Police said an adult victim reported the incident, which came amid days of protests in the Richmond area and around the country over the death of George Floyd. The victim was checked by a rescue team and refused any further treatment, the news release said.
Court records showed Rogers, 36, had an arraignment Monday morning. The attorney listed for him in court records, George Townsend, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.