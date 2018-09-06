HERNDON, Va. — A woman and two children have been found dead in a northern Virginia home.

Fairfax County Police say they received a call Thursday night from a homeowner on Safa Street in the Herndon area of the county. The homeowner found the three people dead inside the home.

Police released few details, but said they believe the deaths are domestic-related and there is no threat to the general public. No arrests have been made.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to confirm causes of death.

A state law prohibits police from releasing information that could be used to identify juvenile victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.