WARRENTON, Va. — Virginia State Police say a woman who escaped a wreck involving a pickup truck at a railroad crossing was injured when a train hit the truck, which then hit her.

Authorities tell news outlets that the unidentified 58-year-old woman was approaching the Fauquier County crossing on Thursday when the pickup she was driving rear-ended a sedan which was slowing for the crossing arms and flashing lights.

The pickup became stuck on the tracks. The woman, and three children riding with her, escaped the truck, but the train hit the truck and pushed it off the tracks, hitting the woman.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old girl who was in the truck was treated for a minor injury. Neither the train conductor nor the other driver was hurt.

