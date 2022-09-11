Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

The woman drove off after hitting and dragging a Baltimore County police officer with her car, police said. The officer, whose injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, had been working an off-duty job at a shopping center.

TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman.

Later, several miles from where the officer was dragged, police shot the woman after she rammed her car into officers’ vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle, Lepola-Stewart said. A passenger in the woman’s car was arrested before the shooting.