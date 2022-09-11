Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles, according to a police department spokeswoman.
Later, several miles from where the officer was dragged, police shot the woman after she rammed her car into officers’ vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle, Lepola-Stewart said. A passenger in the woman’s car was arrested before the shooting.
The Baltimore Sun reports that it wasn’t immediately clear how many officers fired at the woman, whose name wasn’t released on Saturday. Lepola-Stewart said officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.