BALTIMORE — A woman was shot in the face early Friday on a downtown Baltimore sidewalk and her assailant then ran away, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was approached by a person who pulled out a gun and shot her at about 6 a.m. Police later said the victim was in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities were searching for her attacker.

Detectives believe the woman was deliberately targeted, and her shooting may have been related to domestic issues.

The Baltimore Sun reported that she was shot just outside an apartment building and a gym. Blood stains and teeth could be seen on the street and sidewalk.

Katie Klos, 22, said she heard a shot while she was at work at a gym, salon and spa on the block where police say the shooting occurred. She lives in an apartment building on the same block.

“I was shocked because, even though it’s Baltimore, this feels more like the safer area, dare I say that,” Klos said. “You don’t hear as much about shootings around here as you would in other areas. It just seemed like a really random occurrence.”

