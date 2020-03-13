A Baltimore County grand jury handed down an indictment that charged Meisel with first-degree arson and attempted first-degree arson.
Meisel is being held without bond at a jail in Annapolis. Police said she had refused to attend bail review hearings.
Public defenders representing Meisel declined through a spokeswoman to comment to the newspaper.
Authorities say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had connected the cases for local investigators.
She allegedly told agents they couldn’t detain her because she was “royalty.” Investigators also said that she told them she wanted to “send a message.”
