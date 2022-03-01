The National Park Service and the fire department, which maintains the herd, decided Moonbeam would come to live on the Virginia side of Assateague.
“We brought her here, tended to her injuries and she has made many friends down the carnival grounds,” the company wrote.
Despite showing signs of improvement and growth, it was determined that Moonbeam wouldn’t survive in the wild. Her new home is at a stable in Hughesville, Pennsylvania, according to The Daily Times.
Chincoteague Island’s signature summer pony events will be held in person this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The week of festivities — which includes the famous pony swim and an auction — is set to kick off July 23.