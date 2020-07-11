“The port is trying to be holistic in its approach,” said John Reinhart, the port’s CEO and executive director, after highlighting other steps the port has taken to reduce emissions, including adding 26 new truck lanes to reduce idling.
The new cranes will be placed at the Norfolk International Terminals. Reinhart said they will reduce by 75,000 gallons the amount of diesel fuel used every year.
The remaining $4 million from the state will go toward five all-electric tractors and charging stations for the Richmond Marine Terminal.
