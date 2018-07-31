NORFOLK, Va. — The Port of Virginia says containers that recently fell off a cargo ship were not carrying any hazardous materials.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that it’s not yet clear what was in the containers. They fell off the APL Antwerp container ship and into the Elizabeth River on Sunday.

The ship was docked at the Norfolk International Terminal. Containers were being offloaded at the time of the mishap.

The port is investigating whether the mistake was made by humans or machines.

Five of the containers have been recovered. Three others sank and will be recovered.

Port officials said such incidents are very rare.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

