Health officials in Loudoun County, Va. warned Friday night that people may have been exposed to measles at two spots in the county on two days this month.

According to the county health department the warning was issued out of an abundance of caution. They said they were making a coordinated effort to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

In their announcement, the health officials listed the following sites and times where exposure to an infected person may have occurred.

Inova Medical Center at 205 Hirst Road, Purcellville, VA, on Friday, August 17, 2018, from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

2 Riverbend Building at 44084 Riverside Parkway, Lansdowne, VA, on Monday, August 20, 2018, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Describing the illness as highly contagious, the officials said measles is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with secretions from the nose, mouth, and throat of an infected individual.

In the present incidents, people might develop symptoms as late as Sept. 10.

Infection symptoms begin with fever, watery eyes, runny nose and coughing. Later a rash spreads over the body.

Those who have been vaccinated have a “very low” risk of infection, the health department said. But it said those who never received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine “may be” at risk of infection.

Unvaccinated residents who think they may have been exposed to measles at these two locations on the occasions indicated, on the dates and during the time frames indicated, were asked to call 703-771-5512 and leave contact information . The health department said it would follow up.