High winds damaged a shopping area in Mt. Airy Friday night, as a weather front swept across the Washington region. The shopping area damage was in the 1000 block of Twin Arch Road.

Fire officials in Mt. Airy said trees fell on three mobile homes.

A wind gust of 71 mph was reported in the Hampstead, Md. area, to the east of Mt. Airy.

“We’re going to investigate tomorrow to determine if there was a tornado damage,” said meteorologist Luis Rosa of the National Weather Service.

He said numerous reports of damage were arriving from the Mt. Airy area, where the storm apparently arrived about 8:20 p.m.

A study of the damage permits determination of whether it was caused by straight line winds or by a twister.

Rosa said a strong cold front arrived in the region at a time when temperatures were still in the 60s.

