One person was trapped inside a house in the 4300 block of 16th Street North in Arlington after a tree struck the home, said Lt. Nate Heiner, an Arlington fire department spokesman. Medics took the person to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fire and rescue agencies in Arlington, the District and Prince George’s County responded to multiple reports of downed power lines, trees and small fires, officials said. No damage or significant injuries or damage were immediately reported. Authorities were still assessing reports late Thursday. The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down.
Among the hardest-hit areas was the National Mall, where trees and temporary fencing erected for the July Fourth festivities were toppled.
Power companies reported more than 30,000 customers who lost power, including about 10,000 outages in Fairfax, Arlington and the District as of 10:30 p.m.