Barbara Dickerson has lived in Carver-Langston for about 50 years. She said she receives packages, but weeks can go by without delivery of flat mail. She’s waiting on a birth certificate and Social Security card so she can get identification. Without it, she can’t verify her identity for doctor’s appointments.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“God knows I’m having patience,” she said. “After a while, patience runs out.”

Ada Henry, who moved to the neighborhood in 1996, said she hasn’t received her cable and mortgage bills, among other items that should have been delivered. She has to pay a late fee if she doesn’t pay on time. The irregular deliveries have her looking to online bill pay.

But paying online brings its own set of hassles. Henry said she has mobility problems in her hands — and her attempts to investigate further have proved fruitless.

“All I know is that I’m not getting my mail,” she said. “I tried to call . . . I couldn’t get through.”

Among residents, the rumors abound on Postal Service Route 268. They cite Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s crackdown on postal worker overtime, a possible pandemic slowdown or a pregnant mail carrier on leave. The Postal Service says there’s not a problem in the neighborhood — and, if there is one, the agency is looking into it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Postal Service spokeswoman Felicia M. Lott said in an email, “a letter carrier is assigned to deliver mail to each address every day” and “all available mail is being delivered each day.” She said any delivery problems are “occasional anomalies.”

“We absolutely are looking into these concerns recently raised by customers,” she said. “We take pride in delivering for our customers and remain totally committed to identifying and correcting errant processes in our operations as early as possible.”

D.C. officials’ ability to investigate or do anything to improve delivery is limited. Though the House voted Thursday to make the District a state, it is not one yet — and mail is a federal service that cities or states have little ability to influence anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

An audit released earlier this month by the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General found more than 5,000 pieces of mail were delayed at D.C.’s Southwest Station. The office said Friday it has no probe into the apparent Carver-Langston slowdown.

Advertisement

In a letter Thursday to Eddie Masangcay, the city’s acting postmaster, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) said city residents, “particularly in Ward 5, have recently seen a significant increase in undelivered mail.”

“This is simply unacceptable,” she wrote. “Entire buildings and even neighborhood blocks have reported to me that they are not receiving their mail. I ask that you respond in writing by April 30, 2021, regarding how the U.S. Postal Service will fix this problem.”

Story continues below advertisement

D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who represents Carver-Langston, was a letter carrier from 1994 to 1998, running a route out of Northwest Washington’s Friendship branch.

Though he can’t explain the Carver-Langston slowdown, he said postal workers aren’t to blame amid cost-cutting measures designed to eliminate $160 billion in Postal Service losses in the next decade.

Advertisement

“This unfortunately seems to have devolved into a partisan political issue and we need the president and Congress to step up and fix this immediately,” McDuffie said.

Democrats in Congress are trying to oust DeJoy — who was appointed by President Donald Trump last year — after changes to mail service ahead of November’s presidential election, which emphasized mail-in balloting amid the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

As national leaders debate the Postal Service’s future, Carver-Langston Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Latoya R. Moore is just trying to ensure her neighbors get their mail. She and others have gone to the Brentwood Post Office to try to retrieve mail, only to be turned away or given junk mail after long waits, she said.

“We can’t call 311,” she said. “This is not a D.C. local issue.”

Joseph Bateman, who moved to Carver-Langston in 2019, signed up for the Postal Service’s Informed Delivery option. He receives an email when a first-class item is on the way, including a scanned image of the delivery. He recently was able to read a thank-you postcard online that a friend wrote to him on paper.

He still hasn’t seen the postcard’s paper version.