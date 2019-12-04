The Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said one of its special agents was “involved in a critical incident which resulted in the agent discharging his firearm.”

The worker was taken to a hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting along with the inspector general’s office.

Officials released no details on what precipitated the shooting.

The post office reopened Wednesday afternoon. Lovettsville is a small town in western Loudoun County, about 55 miles northwest of the nation’s capital.

This story has been corrected to remove from the headline that the postal worker was shot by an investigator. The worker was shot by an agent for the Postal Service’s Inspector General’s office.

