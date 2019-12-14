Court records show Clark was charged with felony embezzlement Dec. 6. The station reports authorities did not disclose the contents or estimated value of the packages that Clark is accused of stealing.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting along with the inspector general’s office.
Court records do not list an attorney for Clark, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Lovettsville is a small community in western Loudoun County, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of the nation’s capital.
