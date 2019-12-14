LOVETTSVILLE, Va. — Law enforcement authorities say the postal worker who was shot outside a northern Virginia post office earlier this month is suspected of stealing packages.

WTTG-TV reports records filed in Loudoun County District Court show 32-year-old Nelson Clark Jr. was shot once in the arm Dec. 4 after crashing his car into the vehicle a special agent with the Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General. The station reports the agent had confronted Clark before he struck the vehicle in an attempt to flee.