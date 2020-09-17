The cyanobacteria bloom, known as blue-green algae, is common in stagnant water this time of year with warmer temperatures and higher levels of nutrients from runoff, Riggins said.
Swimming is not allowed in the reservoir. Pets also should be prevented from drinking the water or swimming in it, the utility said.
Boaters or kayakers who must step into the reservoir to launch — motorized boats aren’t permitted — should bring fresh water to rinse off their legs, Riggins said. Fillets from fish caught in the reservoir also should be rinsed with fresh water, and all fish organs should be thrown out.
The algae can cause a rash, gastrointestinal and respiratory problems, and hay fever-like symptoms, Riggins said.