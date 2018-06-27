FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A northern Virginia farm team for the Washington Nationals plans to move its home stadium about an hour south.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Potomac Nationals announced their intention to move from Woodbridge to a new baseball park in Fredericksburg in 2020.

The city of Fredericksburg said its city council will vote July 10 on whether to move forward with the plan. Then, if an agreement is reached, the team would finance the 5,000-seat multipurpose stadium without money or bonds from the city. The ballpark’s cost would be about $35 million.

The club’s home has been Pfitzner Stadium since 1984. But it has failed to meet the standards of Minor League Baseball.

