Carter said the company is not intending to stop selling its largest turkeys. But it will put greater emphasis on the smaller ones as well as packages of just turkey legs, bone-in breast, wings or thighs.
Americans are expected to limit their gatherings to sizes recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Grocery chain Kroger said its research shows that 43% of shoppers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving only with those in their immediate household.
But not every turkey seller expects an increase in demand for smaller birds. Butterball’s research indicates that most customers plan to serve the same size turkey as they did last year, or even a larger one.
