A power outage was reported Saturday night along North Capitol Street and around Union Station, according to the D.C. emergency management agency.About 1,600 homes and businesses were affected by the outage, the agency said, quoting the utility.It said the outage was caused by a tripped feeder. On its website, Pepco said a conservative estimate was that power would be restored by 1 a.m.