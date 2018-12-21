WASHINGTON — Amtrak trains are running again after a power outage disrupted service in the Washington D.C. area on a busy holiday travel day.

All Amtrak service to and from Washington was temporarily suspended late Thursday night due to the outage near Washington’s Union Station. Power was restored about four hours later.

Service resumed, but some trains are running late. Amtrak says passengers should expect residual delays.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.