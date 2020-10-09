PremiumEstore has been an e-cigarette distributor since 2008, but the company pivoted to PPE production in March. It began operating as Premium-PPE and producing AmeriShield masks.
Northam said the company can currently produce up to 20 millions masks a month.
Premium-PPE will receive incentives through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which assists and funds employee recruitment and training.
“Throughout the course of this public health crisis, we have seen Virginia manufacturers like Premium-PPE adapt their business models to stay viable and help keep people safe,” Northam said. “By growing its manufacturing capabilities, Premium-PPE will help support our present and future needs and continue to play a vital role in producing critical health care supplies for the Commonwealth and states across our country.”
