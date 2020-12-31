I was dead wrong that the Nationals would make the playoffs, that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) would reach a deal with Democrats on education funding, and that the Silver Line extension would be set to open by March 2021.

As always, the format is a multiple-choice questionnaire, with my selections at the end.

1. At Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump will:

A. Attend the ceremony rather than worsen his legacy as the poorest of losers.

B. Boycott the ceremony and go into hiding that day.

C. Boycott but send self-pitying tweets about it.

D. Boycott and hold a simultaneous rally to steal attention.

E. Attend but moon Biden while he’s taking the oath of office.

2. The Washington region will fully reopen — with no limits on indoor gatherings — by what date:

A. April or earlier, as vaccine rollout beats expectations.

B. May or June

C. July or August

D. September or October

E. November or December

F. 2022, as vaccine rollout is a shambles when Biden surprisingly leaves Trump appointees in charge.

3. The first part of our region to fully reopen will be:

A. The District, because infection rates have been comparatively low and downtown restaurants and hotels will press hard for it.

B. Northern Virginia, because Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has been willing to ease restrictions there while retaining them for heavily affected regions downstate.

C. Suburban Maryland, because Hogan wants to burnish his free-market credentials for the GOP presidential primaries in 2024.

4. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s political future will be revealed when she:

A. Announces she’s running for a third term as mayor, confirming her frequent assertions that she “already has the best job in D.C.”

B. Joins the Biden administration.

C. Declares her candidacy to be one of the first two U.S. Senators from the newly created state of Douglass Commonwealth.

D. Gives up politics to make big bucks in the private sector.

E. Moves to Maryland to establish residency to run for governor there. (She worked in Maryland for years.)

5. The District’s aspirations to become a state will:

A. Achieve triumph as Democratic victories in Georgia Senate races give the party control of the chamber.

B. Stall as Democrats win control of Senate but balk at pushing the issue given they have the slimmest of possible majorities.

C. Die for now as GOP wins at least one of the Georgia seats and thus control of the Senate.

6. Virginia’s next governor will be:

A. Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D), as Biden’s win shows there’s still plenty of appetite for an old White guy.

B. Former House speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), as the Old Dominion reverts to its historical pattern of responding to each presidential election by picking a governor of the opposing party.

C. State Sen. Jennifer L. McLellan (D-Richmond), as voters say it’s about time the nation had its first African American female governor.

D. Former Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D-Prince William), as voters want not only a Black woman but also someone to McLellan’s left.

E. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), in a miracle comeback after sexual assault allegations.

F. State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), in a stunning upset as the GOP base turns out in force for “Trump in Heels” and many Democrats don’t bother voting on the assumption she hasn’t got a chance.

7. Will Virginia become the first jurisdiction in the region to fully legalize recreational marijuana, resulting in a dramatic increase in cross-border traffic on Potomac River bridges?

A. Yes, the law will be passed this year.

B. Yes, in effect, although final approval will be delayed until 2022.

C. No, conservatives and religious groups will block it.

8. Which of the following Maryland Democrats will form exploratory committees or jump into the 2022 race to succeed Hogan as governor:

A. Comptroller Peter Franchot. (Hint: He’s already declared.)

B. Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, who figures she’d better run now rather than possibly wait eight years while someone else holds the chair.

C. Former Obama education secretary John B. King Jr., who’s begun to attract attention as a potential nominee.

D. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who’s been mentioned as a possible candidate for years.

E. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, whose political base is in a critical swing county.

F.U.S. Rep. David Trone, whose lucrative wine business means he doesn’t have to raise money.

(Note to readers: I confess I don’t know enough to predict the Republican nominees. Two possibilities are Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and state Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz.)

9. Hogan’s plans to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge, will:

A. Die when Democrats in the General Assembly vote against it.

B. Roar ahead because for now, Hogan can do a lot as long as Franchot continues to back the project on the Board of Public Works.

C. Stall because of objections from Montgomery and Prince George’s County governments.

D. Stall when opponents say construction would damage the habitat of a microscopic amphibian that no one has actually found in the area.

10. The Washington Football Team will:

A. Get a new name in time for the 2021 season.

B. Choose to keep the current name because fans like its generic appeal.

C. Not get a new name because owner Daniel Snyder is too busy battling with the league over sexual harassment allegations and with his partners over ownership.

D. Not get a new name because the league strips Snyder of ownership. Fans hold a parade.

My selections: 1. C.; 2. D.; 3. B.; 4. A.; 5. B.; 6. A.; 7. B.; 8. A., B., C. and D.; 9. B.; 10. C.

Happy new year!